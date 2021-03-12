PM: Has to be East-West consent to NI Protocol

There has to be East-West consent to the Northern Ireland Protocol as well as North-South, the Prime Minister has said.

Unionists are alarmed at extra red tape on trade from the rest of the UK caused by post-Brexit arrangements introduced to keep the Irish land border open.

Speaking at Queen's University Belfast, Boris Johnson said: "There has got to be a balance and symmetry in that".

He added that he wants to "ensure that the protocol upholds the wishes of both communities and has the consent of both".

Report by Thomasl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn