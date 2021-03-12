Everything Jennifer Garner & Edgar Ramirez Do In A Day

- Hi, I'm Jennifer Garner.- And I'm Edgar Ramirez.And this is everything we did In A Dayon the set of Yes Day.[soft upbeat music]- Hi I played Allison Torres,and I am a mom of three.- I'm Carlos Torres.I'm married to Allison.I am the father of three.- For the car wash day,I got up probably four forty five or five.- I got up.[chuckles]I got up at 4:45 as well.- The days were short then,and then the sun was setting kind of earlyand so we needed every bit of daylightcause we had to shoot thewhole scene in one day.So I know we started super early that day.- We needed to get it done before sunsetand we're also working with kids,so the days were even shorter.- My alarm is just thealarm sound on my iPhone.- My alarm is,I mean feel free to cutit out if you need to,but Marvin Gaye's Sexual Healing.[laughs]That is the song from my alarm.I just love like it'sa very soothing song.- First thing I do is hit snooze.[laughing]And wait for my second alarm.- The first thing I do is I hit snooze.For another 15 minutes.And I have my clotheseverything on a chair.So I get I mean it'slike I prepare everythingthe night before so that I can be ready.- Like a little kid going to school,you have it all laid out on the chair?- Exactly!Exactly that!- Do you have your underwear on topbecause you put it on first?- It is exactly what I did.Exactly as I did when I wasgoing to school as a kid.Back in Venezuela,normally when you go to school,you wear uniform.Right.And then I would leavemy uniform on a chair,next to the bed so that Iwould jump in my clothesand then have more time to snooze.So that is exactly whatI did during Yes Day.I had my uniform and youknow that I have a uniform.I have three track suits that I used.Throughout the whole shoot.And that was my uniform for Yes Day.- That's right.You decided you said Ineed some cozy clothesto come to set.What should I do?And I think I sent you to Lululemon right?And you came you wear em like religiously,boom boom.So I probably quicklyread through the news,took a shower,and I have a coffee maker that's an alarm.And it grinds the beansto the amount of water you have.And I could hear it going off.And that's what actuallypulls me out of the bedand gets me in the shower.We would get there way before the kids.So I'm sure,- Yeah.Yeah.- By six?- Not later than six.We were never in the chair.The makeup chair before six right?Sorry after six.- Yeah and then we'd havelike the eye things onto take away thepuffiness and the circles.And we definitely had,we both love coffee a lot.So there was a serious flowof coffee coming into that hairand makeup trailer.Yes my love of course.- Coffee always.Espresso for Edgar.And that day we had waterproofmakeup put on remember?It wasn't our typical makeup.They had they had bought waterproof makeupfor that day.- Makeup for me is super,super quick.But that is the longest that I'd took.Cause I had like the blue,you know like mask on so.- That was more like an hour and a halfto a two hour look.I've been working with the same hairand makeup people forever.And so they're reallygood at working together.But it's definitely the I have ponytailsand they're curled.And then I had glitter and,this crazy makeup on my face.And it the fun thingis it's the same makeupartist who did 13 going on 30.And it feels just like whenshe was doing that makeup.For me it was a it's asolid couple of hours.I usually work.I make a lot of phone calls.At the time I think I was in the middleof a big push.And,for kids.And I was calling senatorsfrom the makeup chair.Edgar would close his eyes.I'm sure you had your eyes closed.- I sleep- You would sleep.- I sleep.I sleep.That's what I do.You know I said hi hi.Hi everybody.[snoring]And I just keeps sleeping.- We would go to set.We'd have everything set up.So by the time we hadthe youngest Everly,who played our youngest daughter.And by the time she was there,everything was really dialed in.So that we didn't waste any you know,kids have a lot to have shorter hours.So we didn't waste a minute.So we would go to set with her stand in.And you know check outwhat it was gonna be.And the first thing we didthat day we're establishingshots in the car.Driving to into the carwash scene.That would probably take an hourto an hour and a half.- And we probably didn'teven have Everly in the car.It was probably.- For sure.- A stand in.And maybe even a standin for Julian as well.Probably by the time wefinished the establishing shot,it was around 10.It was definitely mid morning.We had already gone through,you know we'd probablyhad an extra coffee run.We were all gearing up andexcited for the car wash.And nervous.Cause it was cold.We were shooting this in La's winter.Which isn't obviously frigid.But it was cold.It was a cold day.Then we shot probably theyattached cameras to the car.And they would attach em to,one side of the car.And they'd shoot over me to Edgar.And then they wouldmove everything around.Attach the other side of the car,shoot over Edgar to me.And then before we wentinto the car washing,we all stopped and put on wetsuits.Because once we startedgoing through the car wash,we were shooting it.So we needed to make sure,the kids are handing us snorkels,and goggles.And we needed to really make surethat we had that down pat.Because,a take,doing a second take meant,stopping,drying everything,drying our hair,redoing our makeup.And getting totally ready again.From scratch.- And it was very cold.And the water was cold.So you know it was fun.I mean we used it.But it was,but it was very chilly.- It was very cold.Edgar do you remember Everly got scared.- She got scared poor thing.I mean we got scared.I mean now let alone for Everly.She got scared of course it was.- Yes sweet Everly got scared.And we were all talking because we said,oh no she's only done one time through,we have one take of her.We're gonna need her again.And so she got back inthe car for a second take.She said she wanted to do it.She got back in the car.And then right as we got to the water,she started crying.And she said no no no I don't want to.And so we stopped and we cut.- Yeah exactly.You know what's very scary?I think when you use gogglesand water is coming at youfor the first time.Like you put the gogglesand then you have all the water comingand you don't see anything- But still,it was quite quite shocking.And the bubbles that are coming in.And you get soap in your mouth and.But if you're a grown upand you know that it's sillyand you're just doing it a few times,it's hilarious.And even for the olderkids it was hilarious.But for a little five year old,she was terrified.We did something thatday called French hours.Where it's a 10 hour shooting day,and you take a break when you can.But you don't have a specificeverybody at once lunch break.So then we all ate like in our,in our little hotel rooms.And I think Edgar weprobably found each otherafter we ate and hung out a little bit.And then I think the kidshad to fit school in.On either side of things as well.It's true.Yeah every day.Yeah they have school hours.- Cause Jenna put herself through schooland graduated from high schoolwhile we were making the movie.- And so yeah we had our little partyfor her graduation.Not that day.No no no.Towards the end of the shoot.- Okay that day after we goteverything at the car wash,we just had,a different kind of establishing shot.And so we did like one final shotof the day.Where it was,Edgar me Jenna and a coupleof stand in's behind us.All cleaned up.And that was it.At five.We wrapped.- Yeah we shot astrologicallyas possible right?- Yes and that day wedid shoot the day reallyin order because of getting wetand the whole thing.We spent a lot of time just hanging outwith the kids between setups as well.And just being at our chairs hanging outwith kids or playing with them.Or seeing what they were up to.And their photo doubles.- And we hang out a lot.I mean we talked a lot.- Yes.- With the kids and alsobetween Jennifer and I.And actually Jennifer taught me,you know how to get organized.So I got my book.You know.With you know,different this throughdifferent things you know.For for different you know,for categories.And and then I have a combinationbetween my phone and the book.And that's all because of Jennifer Garner.She basically was my tutor.She gave me tutorialson how to get organized.- I really did.He was my constant like,what are you doing?What's in that book?What are you writing down?What's in that like,what are you doing over there?And I was like Edgar I have a company.I work for Save.I have I'm producing this movie.I have like I have threekids I'm dealing with like.- No but it was fascinating.It was fascinating to see her you know.Because I mean of course I mean,she's so multitaskingthat she can be writing,checking,talking to the director,talking to you,answering my questions you know.Because like,I just wanted to see how she,cause I wanted to learn.It's like I need that.I need that system.I'm able to do all these thingsbecause I'm very organized.- My gift to you.Anyone who wants to know I'llbe teaching a MasterClass.- After shooting I wouldgo straight to work out.I'd always come to the gym at the time.I mean it was still cold to be outside.And then it will go either home or,normally it would go to home.Or if I had another commitment.Then that's why I was askingJen about what is the nice,like what is the perfectcombination between,like leisure like you're comfortablebut you're also dressingoff to go to dinnersome social you know personal.- I don't know that VanityFair would consider me the experton a day to night wear look.[giggles]Day to night look.But you know,I'll take it.I'll take any credit foryou being as handsomeas you are Edgar but.- And that would be my routine.And then I would go home.Because then we would haveto start all over again.You know like it when you need it.And for me sleep is the most is oneof the most important things.And especially when you're shooting.Then it was for me,it was the first time that I did a comedy.So it's no joke doing a comedy.You know it's no joke.I mean it's a lot of work and it's very,you know it's a very serious job.Because it's all about the musicand it's all about the,you know it's nappiness so to speak.I mean you need to snap itto really be on top ofyour game the whole time.- Once time wrapped,I would run home.And I mean this movie was heavenbecause we did go so earlythat I'd be home for dinnerand help with you know,help with homework.And then for,to put my kids to bed.It was kind of,the best possible versionof making a movie.We were in LA.I could put my kids to bedand then I would lookat the next day's work.And crawl into bed myself.If I'd waited my daughter out,I'd be up till 10.if I just couldn't,then I would I'd beat her to bed.And I'd be in bed by you know,I'd get my second daughter to bed.Probably like 9:30.- Same.I just try to not be inbed later than 10:00 PM.Try you know sometimes,you know but ideally 10:00 PM.So and that was everything we didon the site on Yes Day.- Edgar,we did it.- We did it.