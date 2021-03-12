Puppy Training Essentials You Should Focus on First

Puppy Training Essentials, You Should Focus on First.

When getting a puppy, many people don’t realize just how hard training can be.

.

Thankfully, there are a few things you can do to help bring order back into your life.

.

Here are the eight training essentials that you should focus on teaching your puppy first.

.

1.

Condition your puppy to love its crate.

2.

Immediately start positively reinforcing outside bathroom breaks.

.

3.

Get your puppy used to walking calmly on a leash.

4.

Socialize your puppy with anything and everything.

5.

Teach your puppy the “sit” command.

6.

Help them understand when their biting is too hard.

7.

Build their ability to be independent so they feel comfortable being left alone.

8.

Let your puppy know that chewing furniture is never okay