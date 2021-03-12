Start Time For Anne Arundel County High Schools To Move Back One Hour On Wednesdays
All Anne Arundel County high schools will begin their instructional day at 8:30 a.m.

On Wednesdays, one hour later than the start on the other four days of the week, effective March 17, 2021, Superintendent George Arlotto announced Thursday.