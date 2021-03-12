Scientists Propose Building a ‘Doomsday Vault’ with 6.7 Million Sperm Samples to the Moon
In an effort to protect mankind from extinction, a group of scientists from the University of Arizona is suggesting building an “ark” filled with 6.7 million sperm samples on the moon.

Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.