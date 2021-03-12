Taylor Swift Reveals Major Clue About Grammys Performance

Taylor Swift reveals one very important detail about her highly anticipated Grammys performance.
Plus, Miranda Lambert shares the meaning behind her nominated hit "Bluebird" and when she'll be hitting the road.
Taylor Swift reveals one very important detail about her highly anticipated Grammys performance.
Plus, Miranda Lambert shares the meaning behind her nominated hit "Bluebird" and when she'll be hitting the road.
Taylor Swift just dropped a major hint about her 2021 Grammy Awards performance. During a March 11 appearance with CBS News, the..