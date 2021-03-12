Prison Educational Programs Shuttered By Covid-19 Pandemic Have Big Benefits

Educational programs are crucial to the rehabilitation of incarcerated people.

Studies have shown pursing an education in prison drops recidivism rates by 43 percent.

For every dollar spent on prison education, give dollars is saved on costs of reincarceration.

These programs have been shuttered across the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic.CBSN Bay Area's Emily Turner spoke with Shaheen Pasha of the Prison Journalism Project, Jody Lewen, president of Mt.

Tamalpais and Marcus Blevins, who is seeking a graduate degree after a 25 year sentence, about the importance of education in prison.