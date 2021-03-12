Radio personality suspended without pay amid controversy

((candice)) back here at home -- a controversy continues to grow in columbia county.((nick)) it has to do with alleged racist social media posts made by an on-air radio personality.

Tonight -- a group of protesters gathered in front of the w-h-l-m studio in downtown bloomsburg.

Eyewitness news reporter kelly choate joins us live in our control center with new developments in the situation.

good evening, nick and candice.

The marchers began their protest at six o'clock tonight.

That's when dave reilly normally starts his show.

But now -- we've found out that reilly has been suspended without pay until further notice.

((kelly))"no power like the power of the people because the power of the people don't stop!"with signs that said stop hate, boycott w-h-l-m -- dozens of people protested in front of the radio station in bloomburg tuesday night.

It all started when on-air personality dave reilly attended the white supremacists rally in charlottesville, virgina last friday.

He posted this video of neo-nazis marching with tiki torches -- and supported the alt-right on his twitter page.matthew livingstone/blo omsburg"i believe that everyone has the right to their opinion, but when it comes to fascism and nazis, that's kind of where i draw the line!"renee fawess/berwick "being out here today, to me, represents that we will not let hate be in our hometown, and we will shut that down."

Many of the protesters are concerned that this controversy not only puts columbia county in a bad light -- but it also sends a dangerous message to the rest of the country.rosemary brasch/espy"i feared we were going to be at war with north korea, but now when i go to bed, i'm afraid we're going to be at war with the southern usa, and i don't know how that happened!"w-h-l-m has lost a few sponsors because of the backlash -- including bloomsburg university.tom mcguire/spokesman, bloomsburg university"we are a safe and try to promote being a safe and inclusive environment for everybody all of our students, staff, alumni and friends.

We really can't partner with those who aren't sharing those same values."now some people we talked to want reilly to lose his job.matthew livingstone/bloomsburg"i would like to see him removed.

I feel like that would set the best example, that we're not going to tolerate it, no matter who you are!"

((kelly)) again -- dave reilly has been suspended without pay until further notice.w-h-l-m released a statement that says in part -- the company denounces detests, disavows, condemns and has never condoned any form of racism, white supremacism, bigotry or political violence towards anyone or any group.

The general manager added that they are taking this matter very seriously -- and it will take time to investigate the situation.((kelly)) live in the control center tonight -- kelly choate -- eyewitness news.

the general manager of w-h-l-m declined to do an on-camera interview.

And our attempts to reach dave reilly for comment have been unsuccessful so far.

