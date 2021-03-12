NASA Is Using the Navajo Language to Name Rocks and Soil on Mars

Members of the Navajo Nation have collaborated with NASA's Perseverance rover team to integrate the Navajo language into the Mars mission.

One rock in particular has been named "Máaz," which is Navajo for "Mars.".

The Navajo translation of Perseverance is "Ha'ahoni.".

This fateful landing on Mars has created a special opportunity to inspire Navajo youth not just through amazing scientific and engineering feats, .., Aaron Yazzie, NASA Engineer, via CNN.

... but also through the inclusion of our language in such a meaningful way, Aaron Yazzie, NASA Engineer, via CNN.

We hope that having our language used in the Perseverance mission will inspire more of our young Navajo people to understand the importance and the significance of learning our language, Jonathan Nez, Navajo Nation President, via CNN.

Our words were used to help win World War II, and now we are helping to navigate and learn more about the planet Mars, Jonathan Nez, Navajo Nation President, via CNN