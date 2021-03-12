Trump Excluded From COVID Vaccine PSA Led by Former Presidents

Trump Excluded From COVID Vaccine PSA Led by Former Presidents .

Two ads encouraging Americans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine were released by the Ad Council on March 11.

All living former presidents and former first ladies took part in the public service announcement except for Donald and Melania Trump.

Though they did receive COVID-19 vaccinations prior to departing the White House.

The Trumps were not featured because the ads were filmed at President Joe Biden's inauguration, which they did not attend.

The former presidents shared the importance of the vaccine as well as the things they look forward to doing once it is safe to do so.

This vaccine means hope, it will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease, Former President Barack Obama, via Ad Council campaign .

What I’m really looking forward to is going to opening day in Texas Ranger stadium with a full stadium, Former President George W.

Bush, via Ad Council campaign .

I want to go back to work, and I want to be able to move around... We've lost enough people, and we've suffered enough damage, Former President Bill Clinton, via Ad Council campaign .

I'm getting vaccinated because we want this pandemic to end as soon as possible.

Now it's up to you, Former President Jimmy Carter, via Ad Council campaign