Tom Brady Signs Contract Extension With Buccaneers Through 2022

Prior to the 2020 season, Brady signed a two-year deal worth $50 million.

According to multiple reports, Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champs have agreed to a contract extension.

It's a four-year deal containing three voidable years, making it a one-year extension.

Brady tweeted an image of himself signing the new contract.

Brady, 43, threw for 4,633 yards with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season.

Playing for two more seasons will give Brady the chance to win nine Super Bowls.

He currently has seven