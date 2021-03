Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey 'Relearned To Be A Father' In 2020

During this year's virtual Country Radio Seminar, Old Dominion lead singer Matthew Ramsey admits he "relearned to be a father" during the much-needed time at home in 2020.

Plus, he reacts to the group's two nominations at this year's Grammys, including Best Country Song and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their smash-hit "Some People Do".