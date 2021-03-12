The Weeknd Pledges to Permanently Boycott the Grammys

The popstar told ‘The New York Times’ that he will no longer submit music for consideration.

Alleging corruption in the award show's nomination process.

Because of the secret committees, I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys, The Weeknd, via ‘The New York Times’.

Despite having a successful 2020 with his album, 'After Hours,' reaching double platinum.

The singer received zero nominations for this year’s awards ceremony.

The Weeknd joins a number of artists to speak out about the Grammys, with many noting its tendency to snub Black artists.

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards will take place Sunday, March 14