Police officer charged with murder of Sarah Everard - Metropolitan Police statement

A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with the murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, as the force confirmed he was admitted to hospital for the second time with a head injury.Serving police constable Wayne Couzens, 48, was charged on Friday evening with kidnapping and killing the marketing executive, who went missing while walking home from a friend’s flat in south London on March 3.