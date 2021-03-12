Police officer charged with murder of Sarah Everard - Metropolitan Police statement

A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with the murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, as the force confirmed he was admitted to hospital for the second time with a head injury.Serving police constable Wayne Couzens, 48, was charged on Friday evening with kidnapping and killing the marketing executive, who went missing while walking home from a friend’s flat in south London on March 3.
Wayne Couzens charged with kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard
Sevenoaks Chronicle
Police confirmed human remains found in woodland in Ashford were those of the 33-year-old woman