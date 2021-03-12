Vaccine site set up for seniors in Sebastian

Governor Ron DeSantis made a big announcement on the Treasure Coast Friday.
There is a new site in Sebastian for seniors to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Friday marked the first opportunity for Florida residents who are between the ages of 60 to 64 to book a COVID-19 vaccine..
Residents of an apartment complex for low-income seniors faced a barrier last week; the property managers wouldn't allow the..