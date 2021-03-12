Warrant issued for the person wanted in connection to shots fired call outside of Planet Fitness

(WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office wants your help finding a woman who now has a warrant.

Police are looking for this woman...jacqueline riggins.

This is in connection to the case of shots fired at the planet fitness last week.

Someone reported having a gun pulled on him in the parking lot.

He heard a large bang, but was not hurt.

Riggins is wanted on charges of kidnapping while armed with a deadly weapon..

Intimidation... criminal recklessness.... and pointing a firearm.

If you have any information... call the vigo county sheriff's office at 812-462-3226.