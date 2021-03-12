Statewide Indiana Tornado Drill: What you need to know

Each day the n-w-s will discuss everything from safety to the response of recovery if a severe weather disaster would occur.

This coming sunday they will discuss each of these partners' role in severe weather.

Monday there will be a discussion on looking at the differences of severe weather outlooks and watches.

Tuesday will be an important day.

This is when the statewide tornado drill will occur.

The n-w-s will issue "test" tornado warnings between 10:00 am to 10:30 am eastern time.

Outdoor warnings sirens will go off... tv test crawls will come across your television.

And all n-o-a-a hazardous weather radios and all emergency alert systems or e-a-s will sound.

This test is very important to make sure all systems are ready for severe weather.

Wednesday they will be looking at the response to disasters.

Thursday, recovery from disasters will be the main topic.

Friday the n-w-s will talk about how they are continuing to build a "weather ready nation".

And saturday, they will discuss the importance of being prepared.

This is a lot of information and the n-w-s has a fantastic layout on their website at n-w-s dot gov slash i-n-d for more information.

I will also have a full write up and the list of events on this article at wthi tv dot com.

The biggest takeaway from severe weather preparedness week, is that you and your family know exactly what to do during times of severe storms. for now.

