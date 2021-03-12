Skip to main content
Scarlet Pearl offering extra cash to employees

The Scarlett Pearl Casino Resort is offering extra cash to each employee who receives the COVID vaccination.

Wear one.- - the scarlet pearl casino resort- is offering extra - cash to each employee who - - - - receives the covid vaccination.- scarlet pearl has teamed up wit- memorial hospital to- administer vaccinations to thei- employees.- scarlet pearl received 100- johnson and johnson - vaccines and they where - distributed this morning to - employees.- next friday the moderna vaccine- will be administered and- luann pappas, chief executive - officer at scarlet pearl- breaks down the payout.

- - "johnson and johnson is a one shot- so its 150 dollars in cash we - actually have a bank over their- and they immediately get- paid when they get the shot and- than the two shot which is the- - - - moderna i still 150 per shot fo- a total of 300 dollars in cash- given after each and every shot- in cash."

