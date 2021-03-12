Local boutique still taking COVID-19 safety precautions

- - after governor tate reeves- lifted the mask mandate order - last week, edgewater mall - removed all of their signs- asking customers to wear a mask- many stores inside the mall are- - - - still requiring their customers- to wear masks.- other stores like bella rose- boutique are going along with - the governor's orders and not - requiring people to wear masks,- but letting people choose if- they want to wear a mask or - not.- abbey coleman, manager at bella- rose boutique tells news 25 - some visitors from out of state- have had an issue with the- idea of giving people the - option, but they are still- - - - taking safety precautions.- - "we are still taking precaution we are- making sure dressing rooms are- getting cleaned, counters are - getting wiped down, - doors are getting wiped down, - disinfecting everything lysol,- lysol wipes,- colorox wipes, all of that if - you want to wear as mask that's- absolutely fine if don't- want to wear a mask that's- absolutely fine as well."

Coleman tells news 25, because- they are locally owned and- operated, even if bigger- corporations are still- requiring masks, they do not- require their employees or- customers to