5pm Vaccination Opt Out Bill 03.12.2021

A bill that would allow people to opt out of mandatory vaccinations based on their conscientiously held beliefs could soon be headed to the governor's desk.

The senate approved the measure last month.

It would allow exemptions only to people seeking an exemption from a vaccine based on their conscientiously held beliefs in the event the state requires vaccinations during an epidemic.

Parents can also ask that their children be exempt based on the same reson.

The sponsors of the bill say it is in response concerns expressed by their constituents about being forced to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Those speaking out against it say... with the state still in the throes of a pandemic.... the bill sends the wrong message.

if senate bill becomes law, it only serves to spread disinformation of vaccinations by force and to potentially prolong the spread of a deadly virus and the pain of the current pandemic. - Rep. Lisa Willner (D) Louisville

Kim moser (r) taylor mill 44:59: i think it's important individuals do have a choice.

It's never the role of government to force treatment or the prevention of diseases on any indivividual but to insure the availability of programs that improve good health.

Current law already allows people to opt out of vaccinations for religious or medical reasons.

The bill does not change the requirement that children have proof of immunization to enroll in school.

