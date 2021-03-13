5pm 2019 Pipeline Explosion New Details 03.12.2021

ACCORDING TO NEWLY RELEASED INFORMATION FROM THE NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD'S INVESTIGATION, A DEADLY PIPELINE GAS EXPLOSION IN LINCOLN COUNTY IN 20-19 BURNED SO HOT... IT DAMAGED A HOME MORE THAN A THOUSAND FEET AWAY.

The rupture of the 30-inch-width regional gas pipeline caused the explosion that happened in august 20-19 in lincoln county.

The blast killed 58- year-old lisa denise derringer and injured five others people... who suffered smoke inhalation and burns.

The n-t-s-b says the heat from the explosion was so intense... it melted the siding on a home 11-hundred feet away.

The ntsb says the probable cause of the explosion would be issued in its final report at a later date.