MDOT reminds Gulf Coast of Fort Bayou Drawbridge closure

Sunday March 14th, the Fort Bayou Drawbridge will shut down completely for repairs.

To be vaccinate- will be extended to their famil- members.- - we're nearly 48 hours away from- the closure of the fort bayou - drawbridge in ocean springs.- at 10 p-m sunday march 14, the- bridge will shut down - completely for repairs.

- - - the closure is expected to last- 45 days and is part of an - ongoing $20 million bridge- repair project to rehabilitate- and upgrade the drawbridge on - - - - state route 609.

During the - closure, crews will be working- to replace the- bridge bearings and shafts.

- - - "it's a major project and we appreciate everyone's - patience.

The main thing to do- now is to help us get the word,- give yourself a little extra- travel time until you get - adjusted- to the detour and yeah we just- appreciate everyone's - patience.

" road signs and maps of detour - routes are posted in- specific areas and local- - - businesses.