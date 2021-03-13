MDOT reminds Gulf Coast of Fort Bayou Drawbridge closure

At 10 p.m.
Sunday March 14th, the Fort Bayou Drawbridge will shut down completely for repairs.
- - - the closure is expected to last- 45 days and is part of an - ongoing $20 million bridge- repair project to rehabilitate- and upgrade the drawbridge on - - - - state route 609.
During the - closure, crews will be working- to replace the- bridge bearings and shafts.
- - - "it's a major project and we appreciate everyone's - patience.
The main thing to do- now is to help us get the word,- give yourself a little extra- travel time until you get - adjusted- to the detour and yeah we just- appreciate everyone's - patience.
" road signs and maps of detour - routes are posted in- specific areas and local- - - businesses.