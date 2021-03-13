GRANADA NIGHTS Movie (2021)

GRANADA NIGHTS Movie (2021) - Abid Khan - Plot synopsis: One late summer in 2006, I landed in a hostel in Granada, Spain to study Spanish for a month.

As I walked through the historic Andalusian streets that held a thousand stories, I was in awe by the magical city and the mixture of rich cultures.

But it was the friendships with other young backpackers and international students that kept me there for a year.

In this transient city they gave me sense a belonging that I never had and since then, I have been obsessed with capturing this experience, the spirit of fraternity and the fleetness of youth.