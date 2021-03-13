Breeders Season 2 Trailer - Dryness

Breeders Season 2 Trailer - Dryness - Their patience isn’t the only thing running dry.

Breeders returns with a two-episode season premiere 3/22 on FX.

Next day FX on Hulu.

Time has moved on in Season 2 of Breeders, the comedy series starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard that explores the parental paradox that you’d happily die for your children, but quite often also want to kill them.

Can Paul and Ally survive the new pressures as they just-about survived the old ones?

Or is there a finite number of ropes you can find yourself at the end of?