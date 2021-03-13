UAH Chargers ready for playoffs

The Chargers are facing off with one of the nation's best teams in Lake Superior State.

It's been a wild year for the u- a-h chargers hockey team...the program was cut by the school and then saved...now after a rough season...the team is heading for the playoffs.

As we speak the chargers are on the ice against lake superior state .

Uah has played the number 18 lakers four times this season -- losing three matchups and tying one.

Uah only won three games all season and is riding a seven game losing streak into tonight's series opener...but head coach lance west says his team isn't focused on the past.

"we have to look at as, you know, it's a fresh start.

We play a team that we've put ourselves in a position to beat, we haven't and now it's an opportunity.

The work, the grind of going through everything this year, this is what you work for so now there's nothing to do but put it all on the line."

Puck drop for the second game of the best of three series will be at 407 on saturday...if necessary, game three will be played at the same time