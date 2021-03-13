St. Joseph 2021:From Steam to STEAM Festival

Want to get involved?

Kathy Reno joins Jodie to discuss a new festival this Summer put on by the Allied Arts Council.

Jodie: the allied arts council along with the city invites artists and food vendors to apply to the st.

Joseph 2021 from seem to seem festival.

Joining us is kathy on behalf of the council to tell us more.

Hi, kathy.

Hi, jodie.

Jodie: good to see you, it's been a long time it's good to see you.

Jodie: it sure is.

You have this wonderful event coming up august 20th through the 21st at civic center park.

And it sounds like it's a very family friendly.

And it's going to showcase contributions past and present to a whole bunch of fields.

This is true.

There will be an exhibit to our beautiful park system.

There will be a musical history tour which i'm looking forward to.

It's becoming st.

Joseph today.

Maybe coming down the line in the future, there will be an innovation zone, so for anyone who really loves things like super saturday or you want to focus on area businesses, what did they create, what really put them on the map, what are they doing now, and what do they see developing in the future.

Today my goal is to mention one area in particular where we're looking for participation.

This is a great opportunity for artists.

We're looking for artists.

They can be fine artists or folk art or food vendor.

So we'd like to extend an opportunity to those individuals to join.

Jodie: wonderful.

And those people can come from all different areas of art, whether they're using wood work, leather, painting, noodle work, quilting, furniture, glass pottery and ceramics, photography and so much more.

So people are encouraged to submit their original work, and they also have an application.

Or there is an application for people to fill out online, is that right?

Yes.

If you're interested, you can go onthe allied arts website, and you can fill out your vendor application, whether you want to be listed as an artist or whether you're interested in being a food vendor.

We want to be as diverse as possible and we want everybody to participate that has an interest.

If you don't have your own tent or maybe you haven't done a show before, don't let that stop you.

We'll be happy to help.

Because we want a wide, wide variety of foods.

We're expecting between 8,000 and 10,000 people.

We want something for everybody's palette in terms of food, and we'd like a type of art that's interesting to everybody.

So even if you think, well, i have never done it before, but i know my father is an amazing woodworker, but he only gives it to special people.

He never thinks to show it to anyone.

I don't want people thinking that.

People always wanted to try it.

Now is the time to try.

Jodie: now it's a little different for the artist than it is for the food vendors.

The artists will submit their original work to be displayed.

The food vendors are actually providing food is.

That right?

They will be, and, of course, the application will show you what you need to let the online arts council know.

And also be sure and let us know what you need for us.

It may be a type of will be tristy you require, how much space you need.

What's your specialty.

We can't comment exclusivity on certain foods, but we will would like to keep it diverse enough that we don't have a lot.

So let us know what it is you do that's special.

We'd love to know that jodie: and applications have to be postmarked by april 20th.

That's coming up.

Those noted pications will be sent on or before may 20th of this year.

Of course, support for those artists and food vendors are needed to ensure a successful festival.

St.

Joseph 2021, from scene to scene, it's going to be a great event.

I'm sure kathy if you have anything to do with it, it's going to be great.

Thanks for being here.

Thank you for having me.

Jodie: okay.

We'll take a break and we'll be right back.