Transporter 3 Movie (2008) - Jason Statham, Natalya Rudakova, François Berléand, Robert Knepper

Transporter 3 Movie (2008) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Mob courier Frank Martin's (Jason Statham) latest assignment pairs him with Valentina (Natalya Rudakova), the cynical daughter of a Ukrainian official.

While her father ponders what to do with three boatloads of toxic waste, Frank must guard the problematic woman and prevent her from wandering too far from his vehicle, or risk triggering the explosive shackles they both wear.

Starring: Jason Statham, Robert Knepper, Natalya Rudakova, François Berléand Directed By: Olivier Megaton Writers: Luc Besson, Robert Mark Kamen