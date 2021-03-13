DPS fixes issues on REAL ID system

THIS HATEFUL AND DISGUSTINGTIRADE."A MAJOR GLITCH IN THE SYSTEMTHAT PROCESSES OKLAHOMA'S REALI-D'S NOW FIXED...AND STATE OFFICIALS SAY THEPROCESS TO GET YOUR I-D SHOULDBE MUCH SMOOTHER.2 WORKS FOR YOU'S JEANETTEQUEZADA JOINS US WITH ONE OFHUNDREDS OF PEOPLE WHO IMPACTEDBY THE SLOWDOWN.ONE WOMAN I SPOKE SAYS SHENEEDS HER REAL ID... SAYING HERFAMILY'S HEALTH AND JOB DEPENDON IT.MARTHA TALAMANTES/NEEDS REAL IDFOR WORK6:00:57:10"I just wish it wasn't so longof a process and so difficult."MARTH TALAMANTEZ IS ONE OFDOZENS OF TULSANS WAITING AT THED-P-S OFFICE INSIDE THE EASTGATEMETROPLEX.MARTHA TALAMANTES/NEEDS REAL IDFOR WORK5:59:52:50-5:59:56:38"Frustrated, why is it so hardto get this ID and not theregular ID?"LIKE HUNDREDS OF OKLAHOMANS, SHEWANTS ANSWERS.D-P-S SAYS a high volume ofinternal reports..

And the NEWPROCESSING SYSTEM IS TO BLAMEfor the slowdown..SARAH STEWART/ DPS1:53:22-2:08:08"You know they, you're going toanticipate that you'll have someslowdowns and some issues withany new system, but these werepretty significant, they wereslowing the system down, causingit to go out, causing us to haveto turn people away when thesystem was down because we couldnot help them."TALAMANTES HAS BEEN TRYING TOGET HER LICENSE SINCE NOVEMBER.SINCE THEN -- SHE'S BEEN GIVENTHE RUNAROUND and need her i-d.MARTHA TALAMANTES/NEEDS REAL IDFOR WORK6:00:33:04-6:00:41:00"I can't get my son'smedications, I can't get mine,because my ID expired, I can't-- my job.

If I don't get thisID today, it could cost my job."AFTER A LONG WAIT