Sunday, March 14, 2021

Mandal Buick GMC hosts Red Cross Blood Drive

Credit: WXXV
They were all revved up at the Mandal Buick GMC Auto Dealership this afternoon where a blood drive is being held for the American Red Cross.

Weeks.- - they were all revved up at the- mandal buick gmc auto dealershi- this afternoon where a blood- drive is being held for the - american red cross.

- south mississippians poured int- the d'iberville - dealership to donate blood in - this critical time of need.

- about two dozen people were - already signed up to donate - blood before the drive even - began.- american red cross volunteer an- long-time donor ron - pelland knows first hand a- little bit goes a long way-and- says venues like this are very- helpful especially since- covid has impacted the ability- to use some traditional - blood drive sites.- - ron pelland, american red - cross volunteer &amp; donor: "we have our bus mobile that we can- bring out to- your location, or if you have a- room where we could set up- several tables.

Any - way possible - we need sites fo- blood donations."

- - - the american red cross has- several more blood drives - coming up over the next few - weeks.- for more information, just go t- their website at-

