Schumer and Gillibrand call for governor to resign

Andrew Cuomo to resign, adding the most powerful Democratic voices yet to calls for the governor to leave office in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment and groping.

Both senators from new york have now joined the long list of lawmakers calling for the governor to resign.

The governor has been accused of inappropriate behavior by six women.

Senator's kirsten gilibrand and chuck shcumer join the long list of politicians looking for governor cuomo to resign.

The two issuing a joint statement saying in part quote .

Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that governor cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of new york.

Governor cuomo should resign."

The governor issuing a statement by phone today saying he wont resign "people know the difference between playing politics, bowing to cancel culture and the truth.

Let therd by the politicians, i waselecteo has been accused by 6 woman for inappropriate behavior.

A source with direct knowledge of the 6th woman's claims says cuomo aggressively groped her in a sexually charged manner in the governor's mansion.

That woman has not filed a police report.

"i never harassed anyone.

I never abused anyone.

I never assaulted anyone.

Uh, now... and i never would."

Locally congressman antonio delgado and congresswoman claudia tenney each calling for the governor to resign.

The new york state comtroller tweeting out these allegations are extremly disturbing and are impairing the governor cuomo's ability to lead us through a crisis and make critical budget decisions.

It's time for him to step down.

But tonight cuomo says new yorkers need to wait for the facts before making a decision.

"new yorkers know me.

Wait for the facts.

Wait for the facts, then you can have an opinion.

I am confident that when new yorkers know the facts from the review, i am confident in the decision based on the facts."

The assembly has authorized and impeachment inquiry into the governor.

State attorney general letitia james also named two attorneys that will run the independent investigation into the governor's allegations.

That investigation is ongoing.

