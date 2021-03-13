Blake Gollott Throws No-Hitter in D’Iberville’s 6-0 Win over Harrison Central

That incredible- distinction.- - now let's go to the game- itself... harrison central- hosting - d'iberville... on this special- night... in honor of pat olmi..- but - it would turn out to be - special... for more reasons - than one.

- top third... warriors already - leading 1-nothing... and- looking to add to it... logan - forsythe... remember that - name... driving in micah- groue... 2- zero lead, for the- - - visitors... and that's really - all the offense they would need- because blake gollott was - absolutely dealing... i mean- nobody could touch this guy...- and keep in mind... he's only a- sophomore... now he brought his- paint brush to the ball - park... but the opposing- hitters... they brought their - swords... just nothing the red- rebels could do... 11 - strikeouts... two walks...- complete game shutout... senor- - mark holding it down... and you- know... dare i say... every no-- hitter has that signature - play... and here's that name- again...- forsythe... ranging back... - ohhhhh... saves it all the way- back- in the bottom of the second - inning... and how about that...- blake gollott... no-no... - d'iberville saying yes-yes.

- even coach olmi probably- - - could've appreciated that one..- even if it did spoil his big- night... warriors get six runs- in- support... and take this one by-