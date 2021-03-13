St. Patrick's Day Mass

Patrick's Day Parade for the second year in a row, but it didn't cancel the traditional mass that happens the Friday before.

This year.

Every year on the friday before the utica st patrick's day parade, a mass is held to honor st patrick.

Tonight parishioners made their way inside the st joseph st patrick's church in utica.

However this year was much different, the mass was at limited capacity so the turnout was smaller than it was in previous years.

But parade organizers were thrilled to be able to continue on this tradition.

"this year is different because of our capacity restrictions wih the church.

But honestly as i look behind me, its a good turnout maybe more so than in past years.

Because people are looking for something to do and we are within the restrictions.

So we were happy to be able to do this mass even without a parade.

We will do every year parade or not but next year we're really hoping for a parade."

After mass the congregation headed over to the irsih cultural center for a celebration.

