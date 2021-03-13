Indiana reports 973 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths

Across northeast Indiana, 158 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths were reported to the Indiana State Department of Health Friday.

The indiana department of health announced today that an additional 973 hoosiers have been diagnosed with covid-19.

That brings the total number of indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus to 671-thousand- 023 a total of 12-thousand-409 hoosiers are confirmed to have died from covid-19.

And around our region tonight, 162 new covid cases and 6 deaths to report.

Allen county reporting 101 new cases and 4 deaths tonight.

Dekalb reporting 3 new cases.

Huntington with 19.

Noble with 7 cases and one death.

7 new cases and one death in wabash.

And 11 in wells.

Over in ohio, paulding is reporting 3 new cases and one death, and van wert with 2 cases.

Here's a look at state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.

48-thousand-379 new doses have been administered...this includes both doses of the pfizer and moderna vaccine, as well as the single shot johnson and johnson vaccine.

21-thousand- 142 are now fully vaccinated.