Gov. Andrew Cuomo Denies Allegations As List Of Accusers, Calls For Resignation Grow

Despite a growing list of accusers and calls for resignation, Gov.
Andrew Cuomo is digging in his heels and denying the allegations; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand have called on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign, adding..
There are more calls for Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation after reports of yet another complaint against the governor from a female..