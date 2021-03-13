Rise in eating disorders during pandemic

On the front lines."

New at ten - research shows prolonged isolation - similar to what covid has forced on so many - can lead to unhealty habits - which in turn can cause eating disorders.

Waay-31s alexis scott spoke with a doctor in madison about why it's important to keep healthy eating habits at the forefront of your day - every day.

Eating disorders can grow from the smallest of habits... so eating a balanced diet - including fruits and vegatables - is still important to keep your body functioning properly.

If you don't, and you start snacking on things like chips and candy often... things start to go down hill.

And dr. jeff brassart told me that's just the half of it.

Dr. jeff brassart, pediatrician "our body is designed specifically to function at maximum with certain types of food groups and certain balances, so that when our body needs immediate energy or it needs to take energy to storage, then it's readily available to us," dr. brassart is a pediatrician at cornerstone pediatrics in madison.

He told me when the body doesn't get the right nutrients... it affects the way you move and act.

With thousands of americans in heightened isolated situations... it can affect your eating habits and mental health.

That in turn can make some think less of themselves - which can lead to worse things like not eating at all or overeating.

But dr. brussart says there's no excuse to not try and be better.

"people are making a very strong effort to get us through it and to make it where we can get out and be safe again," with the safer at home orders gradually relaxing as covid numbers trend downward... there's more time to be out with friends safely and to visit family members from a distance.

Dr. brussart says it all starts with just keeping an open line of communication with people we trust... and making that a priority.

"you have to do it with such an intention that you are designing it to be consistent to help motivate you in your interactions and your whole phycological being ," reporting in madison, alexis scott waay-31 news.

Dr. brassart says even though many activities have been halted - there are small things you can do daily to keep on the positive side - like taking a daily walk around your neighborhood and just taking time to