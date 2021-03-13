Indiana Tech rolls in NAIA Tournament opener

The Indiana Tech men’s basketball team defeated Olivet Nazarene University 82-59 in the first game of the 2021 NAIA National Championship Opening Round, presented by Ballogy, in the Marion (Ind.) Bracket inside Luckey Arena on the campus of Indiana Wesleyan University.

Meanwhile, the naia national tournament is already underway..and pete, indiana tech tipped off its postseason in style on friday...yeah, so the tournament is obviously formatted a little differently this year..essentially you have 16 three-team pods scattered throughout the country..they seed those teams one through three in each pod..

Two plays three in the first round..the one gets the bye..

And whatever team is left standing at the end earns a trip to kansas city, where the final 16 teams remaining will play for a national championship...???so, indiana tech the three seed down at indiana wesleyan... warriros taking on second-seeded olivet nazarene..???don't let those numbers fool you though... indiana tech was by far the better team in this one... pick it up second half... three of cory mckinny's team-high 16 points gives tech a 16 point lead... ???and that lead would continue to grow.... couple minutes later... josh kline putting his defender on a poster... kline equaled mckinny with 16 points to go along with nine rebounds...???but it was the jeremy davison show late in the game for the warriors... the leo grad going to work..

Little hesitation pull up off the step back... that's a bucket...???and then moments later... davison steps in front of the outlet pass... knocks down another jumper... the former lion finished with 10 points, all of 'em coming in the second half...???as tech rolls in its tournament opener, 82-59 your final... the warriros will take on 13th ranked marian tomorrow down at iwu...tip set for