Agriculture students in Kalaburagi showing way to increase farm income

Final year students perusing Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from University of Agricultural Sciences have grown nine varieties of crops in one acre of land and incurred income of approx Rs.

2.5 lakh.

The batch of 66 students, with the help of their professors has grown these crops in a short period of three months.

The nine crops include two main crops and seven internal supporting crops.

The main crops are watermelon and marigold.

Internal supporting crops include carrot, reddish among other crops.