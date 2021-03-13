Casey-Westfield Newton

The casey-westfield boys basketball team was chasing history tonight, a win would give the warriors their fourth straight lic championship, marking just the second time that's ever happened in lic history... casey visited newton.... 1st quarter, noah livingston drives inside and kicks out to will hosselton for the corner three to give the warriors an early lead.

Eagles waste no time getting those points right back as aaron einhorn drills his three pointer from the top of the arc to tie things back up.

A few plays later, livingston showing off his defensive prowess with the steal and the layup on the other end of the floor.

Newton not backing down from the fight though as einhorn gets the last second pass for the bucket at the rim.

But senior noah livingston wasn't going to let his last game in a warriors uniform be a bad one as he makes this circus lay in.

He finished with 30 points tonight.

As casey-westfield claims fourth straight lic title, beating newton 70-55.