11pm Woodford County Lynching 100th Anniversary 03.12.2021

A memorial service to mark the 100th anniversary of a lyching that took place in woodford county.

Organizers hope that through the serivice..attention will be called to racial injustice past and present.

Back in 1921--richard w.

James--a black resident of woodford county was hung and murdered by a white mob outside the city of versailes.

100 years later--a kentucky state university student freshman had an idea to hold a service for him after discovering that there are unmarked locations where lynchings took place.

He then did some research to discover two lynchings close to his home in versailes that he never knew about...including james'.

With this in mind--he decided to get the community involved and do something to make sure these sites are recognized and remembered.

Micah: "what i hope for what i pray for is that we reckon with our past and we're able to build off of the past and that's what i want to do is bring awareness because i didn't know that this happened and i am a lover of history and i had no clue that this horrific stuff had happened right here in this town that i live in" richard w james life will be remembered with prayer..poems and music...in an effort to promote the stop to racial injustice.

The rememberance service will take place tomorrow at two pm at the sons and daughters of relief cemetery in midway, where