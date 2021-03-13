11pm Estill County Gas Leak 03.12.2021

BUSINESSES WILL BE BACK OPEN TOMORROW, AFTER THEY WERE EVACUATED TODAY DURING A NATURAL GAS LEAK IN ESTILL COUNTY.

### businesses will be back open tomorrow, after they were evacuated today during a natural gas leak in estill county.

According to emergency mamangement... the leak also closed broadway from court street to estill avenue in irvine.

Emergency management says..

Columbia gas found the leak and turned the gas off around one this afternoon.

Horizon adult daycare and the estill county public library were evacuated while repairs were made.

Accordiing to the library..

With the gas leak now fixed, the library will reopen tomorrow from 10 to 5, for curbside service.