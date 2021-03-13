11pm Man Charged After a Hit & Run 03.12.2021

IN LEXINGTON, A MAN CHARGED AFTER A REPORTED HIT-AND-RUN THAT ENDED IN GUNFIRE.

.21-year old jose nava... was arrestd this afternoon... .

On leaving the scene of an accident and possession of marijuana charges.

And then shooting at the car of a man who says he saw the crash happen from his front yard.

According police..

That man told officers when he went up to nava, he pulled a gun on him and drove off.

Police say the witnesss followed nava to foxcroft court ..where they say nava fired multiple shots at the witness.

Police say no one was hit or hurt, but the man's vehicle was damaged by the gunfire.

