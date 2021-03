Living with after effects of COVID-19

AT 11:30 A-M.KATIE KELEHER - 2 WORKS FORYOUQUESTIONS SURROUND THE SHORT-AND LONG-TERM HEALTH AFFECTS OFCOVID.ACCORDING TO THE C-D-C -ORGANS BESIDES THE LUNGS AREAFFECTED -- LEAVING A LASTINGIMPACT ON CERTAIN PEOPLE'SHEALTH.2 WORKS FOR YOU'S SHARONPHILLIPS SPOKE WITH ONE COUPLE-- EXPERIENCING THE AFTEREFFECTS OF THIS VIRUS - AND AROLLARCOASTER OF EMOTIONS.SHARON INTRO:PASTOR, MITCH WILBURN SPENT 26DAYS IN THE COVID UNIT AT ST.FRANCIS, WAS INTUBATED TWICE ANDFLATLINED ONCE.THANKFULLY, HE SURVIVED AND ISBACK ON THE PULPIT AT THE PARKCHURCH OF CHRIST -- BUT BOTH HEAND HIS PRECIOUS, WIFE SHANNONARE STILL WORKING TO FEEL ASENSE OF NORMALCY AGAIN.PKG:IT WAS OCTOBER 15TH - THE DAYTHAT MITCH AND SHANNON WILBURN'SLIVES CHANGED FOREVER.<Mitch Wilburn - pastor at ThePark Church of Christ