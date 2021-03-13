Max's Friday night sports recap

A super bowl champ comes home to give back to his community today tampa bay buccaneers wide receiver josh pearson spent time at mcnair junior high talking with students about the importance of hard work and following your dreams. he could be anywhere enjoying the off season, but said he wants to do something that wasn't always done for him.

The reason i always do it is because we didn't have too many people come back and speak to us, so me speaking to the kids, just seeing their smiles, so thats why i do it, just another way to give back to the community.

And the students made sure pearson didn't leave empty handed, he was awarded a plaque as a thank you.

Speaking of local guys-- columbia high school grad javaugh harrison had an unprecidented day at the track and field championships... the lsu tiger swept both the long jump and high jump national titles becoming the first person to do both at the same indoor event... according to the team his 2 point 3 meter high jump and 8 point 45 meter long jump are the best one day combo in world history... over on the hardwood -- the uah chargers are already at valdosta state -- waiting to see who theyll face in the secound round of ncaa tournament on sunday... the chargers got some practice in today in georgia...the team finished the regular season with only three loses -- the latest coming against valdosta state in the g-s-c title game on sunday... before the team left on wednesday -- head coach john shulman said -- if anything -- that loss is only fueling them to do something on a larger stage... "so all that did was it hurt our feelings for a little bit.

We didn't get to climb up on a ladder and we still got the bye.

Even if we win that game were still in the same spot that we would be in if we had lost it.

Now were just a little angrier.

Now just 40 minutes away from the sweet sixteen -- the chargers hope that anger will translate on the court when they face the winner of saturday's first round matchup between georgia southwestern and lee... staying with u-a-h -- the chargers hockey team was in action tonight against the number 18 team in the nation -- lake superior state... things did not go well for the chargers in game one of the best of three series...the lakers took this one 6 to 1... the w-c-h-a quarterfinals continue on saturday at 4:07 -- and if neccesary at the same time on sunday... and finally in todays 31st annual alabama - mississippi all star basketball classic...the alabama girls defeated mississippi 102 to 70....while the boys fell 93 to 91.... that'll do it for sports