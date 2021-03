Keiser basketball advances in NAIA tournament

The Keiser basketball team used a buzzer beater to advance in the NAIA postseason.

WELCOME IN, I'M THEO DORSEY OFESPN 106.3.

THE CALENDAR READSMARCH, SO THAT MEANS ONETHING.

POSTSEASON COLLEGEBASKETBALL.AND KEISER IS OFF TO ATHRILLING START.

THE SEAHWKSOPENED THE N-A-I-A TOURNAMENTWITH A BUZZER BEATING WIN OVERNUMBER 15 GEORGETOWN OFKENTUCKY.

THE GAME WAS KNOTTEDLATE WHEN COREVON LOTT CALLEDGAME WITH A TURNAROUND JUMPERAT THE HORN.

THE SEAHWAKS WON58--56....THEIR FIRST NATIONALTOURNAMENT WIN IN 5 YEARS.THEYLL FACE NUMBER 15 STILLMANCOLLEGE TOMORROW NIGHT INMONTGOMERY ALABAMA