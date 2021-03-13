Officer charged with murder of Sarah Everard hospitalised for the second time

The Metropolitan Police officer charged with the murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard was admitted to hospital for the second time with a head injury.Serving police constable Wayne Couzens, 48, was charged on Friday evening with kidnapping and killing the marketing executive, who went missing while walking home from a friend’s flat in south London on March 3.Police said Couzens was taken to hospital for a second time with a head injury on Friday, a day after being treated for an injury he sustained while alone in his cell on Thursday.