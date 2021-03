PCC planning for in-person classes this fall

The plans to return are contingent on health conditions continuing to improve in Pima County.

WELL, THATNOTICE CAME TODAY, PIMACOMMUNITY COLLEGE STUDENTSWILL BE BACK IN THE CLASSROOMTHIS FALL.

SOT (00:20) IN THEFEBRUARY BOARD MEETING, I HADSAID THAT PLAN B WOULD BE THEMOST LIKELY SCENARIO OPENINGUP 50%; HOWEVER, SINCE WE HAVESEEN MORE POSITIVE TRENDS, WEARE HOPEFUL AND OPTIMISTIC ANDPLANNING FOR PLAN A WHICH ISFULL OPERATION STUDENTS CANEXPECT COVID SAFETY MEASURES,BUT CLASSES ARE NOT GOING TOBE THE SAME AS BEFORE SOT(00:05) LEE LAMBERT //CHANCELLOR OF PIMA COUNTYCOMMUNITY COLLEGE "FOR LACK OFA BETTER WAY TO DESCRIBE IT, ANEW NORMAL, IT'S GONNA BE ABETTER NORMAL." PIMA COMMUNITYCOLLEGE CHANCELLOR LEE LAMBERTSAYS STUDENTS CAN EXPECTHIGH-FLEX LEARNING SOT (00:12)LEE LAMBERT // CHANCELLOR OFPIMA COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE"SO WHAT HIGH FLEX IS GOING TOALLOW OUR STUDENTS TO BE ABLETO DO IS DECIDE TO COME INTO AFACE TO FACE ENVIRONMENT ORREMAIN WHEREVER THEY ARE, BUTIT'S ALL HAPPENING IN REALTIME." LAMBERT SAYS STUDENTSWILL NOW HAVE MORE ACCESS TOEDUCATION THAN BEFORE THEPANDEMIC SOT (00:15) LEELAMBERT // CHANCELLOR OF PIMACOUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE "WHOWOULD WANT TO GO REALLY GOBACK TO THE WAY THINGS WERE,BACK TO AN EDUCATIONENVIRONMENT THAT HAD SO MUCHINEQUITY IN IT.

THAT SO MANYINDIVIDUALS DID NOT HAVEACCESS.

NOW THAT WE HAVELEARNED SO MUCH THAT WE CANEXPAND ACCESS TO EDUCATION."ON CAM (00:13) NOW THESE PLANSARE CONTINGENT ON HEALTHCONDITIONS CONTINUING TOIMPROVE IN PIMA COUNTY.REPORTING FROM PIMA COMMUNITYCOLLEGE, GREG BRADBURY, KGUN9,