2 Schizophrenic Bangladeshi patients lost in India return to homeland after 7 years

Two Bangladeshi nationals who were under treatment for schizophrenia in India have returned to their families after 7 years on March 12.

Schizophrenia is a chronic and severe mental disorder affecting 20 million people worldwide.

It is characterized by distortions in thinking, perception, emotions, language, sense of self and behaviour.

They crossed border and entered Indian Territory in Agartala.

Mohammad Jobayed Hosen, Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Agartala played a vital role in deportation of these persons back to Bangladesh.

Bangladeshi national expressed their gratitude and thanked Indian authority.