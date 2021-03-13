USI Hosts Prom For Freshmen Who Missed Out in 2020

Area.

After a 20-20 that cancelled heaps of proms -- the tradition is making a comeback and not just for current high school seniors in 20-21.

But those "pandemic" seniors-- who lost out on the chance to make those "big dance" memories... tonight-- they are getting that chance- thanks to the university of southern indiana..

44 news reporter marisa patwa is live tonight from u-s-i with a closer look at how they are making up for lost time... that's right and this dance -- which kicked off at 8 specifically aimed at giving those freshman who had their high school senior proms cancelled in twenty twenty due to covid-19 -- a chance to take part in that time honored tradition i did have to miss out on a lot of my senior memories?

Usi freshman sydney england was devasted when her senior prom was canceled at gibson southern high school last year but she is finally getting the chance to live out her dancing dreams thanks to a prom hosted at usi friday night super glad that usi decided to do this because i finally got to wear my dress after all this time?

The event is organized by the activities programming board.?wee had so many people reach out to us and tell us how excited they are and how they were so bummed and felt cheated out of a senior year experience?

One hundred seventy five students registered for the event which was approved by the vanderburgh county health department.?we were worried that masks aren going to be required and ppl would intermingle and spread the virus but they showed us the plan they had with the separate rooms and masks and theye very strict on socially distancing so we decided to go to prom?

We tried to get a camera inside the event but usi woukd not allow it issues.

And for many students are finally returning to the way they were pre covid-19.?i just think it a fantaic opportunity for those freshman who covid kind of took away their senior year.

The campus is always doing things and going above and beyond just to make sure that we all have a great experience here??being able to realize memories that i never got to live with people that i closest too after alll this tome - i never thought this was going to happen but here we are?

Now across southwest indiana many high school proms have already been canceled for this year but one dress store owner is hoping to host a public prom for seniors this may at burdette park and she is going before to parks department next thursday for approval.

Reporting live in vanderburgh county marisa patwa 44news