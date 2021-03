55th Electronic Combat Group launches first all-female flight

The 55th Electronic Combat Group took launched its first all-female flight.

55TH ELECTRONIC COMBAT GROUP-- LAUNCHED ITS FIRSTALL-FEMALE FLIGHT YESTERDAY.

ADAVIS-MONTHAN SPOKESPERSONSAYS -- THE EVENT WAS ABOUTTEN YEARS IN THE MAKING.

THEGROUP HAS NEVER HAD ENOUGHWOMEN TO FILL EVERY CREWMEMBER POSITION UNTIL THISYEAR.

CAPTAIN SARAH COLLINSLED THE CREW ON THE FLIGHT --WHICH LASTED SIX HOURS.

ANDCUYLER -- THEY FLEW IN EC-130HAIRCRAFT -- USED TO TARGET ANDJAM ENEMY COMMUNICATION ANDNAV SYSTEMS. REALLY COOLSTUFF.A LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM