‘AIADMK has become Modi’s slave’: Asaduddin Owaisi ahead of Tamil Nadu polls

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at the AIADMK during an event in Chennai.

Owaisi, who is contesting the upcoming polls in Tamil Nadu with TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK, said that the AIADMK of the present day has betrayed Jayalalitha’s ideals.

He alleged that Jayalalitha during her time had always kept her party away from the BJP but now the party has become a slave of Narendra Modi.

Crucial assembly election in Tamil Nadu is scheduled to be held in a single phase on 6th April, 2021.

